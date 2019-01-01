Abraham learning from Kane & Aguero as he aims to make big impact at Chelsea

The 21-year-old has been studying the best strikers around as he looks to break into the Chelsea starting XI under Frank Lampard

striker Tammy Abraham has revealed that he has been watching and learning from and stars Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero.

The 21-year-old is looking to break into the Chelsea first team after impressing on loan at last season, scoring 26 goals in 46 matches as they secured promotion to the Premier League.

Abraham made an impact for the Blues in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over in , as he dribbled past Marc-Andre ter Stegen before applying a cool finish to open the scoring in the first half.

The goal came shortly after the international missed a big opportunity for his side and, after the game, new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said it is time for the forward to "prove" himself at the club.

And Abraham says he is getting better at bouncing back from early mistakes, saying he is studying the best strikers in the English top-flight.

"That’s one thing I learnt. When I was a bit younger if I was to miss a chance my head would be gone for a while," said Abraham. "I’ve been watching the best strikers in the world – Harry Kane, Aguero – once they miss a chance they just stay focused, keep going again and they get their goal. That’s what I had to do and luckily another chance came for me and I took it.

"[Playing a run of games] does help. The more games, the more experiences you go through. For me, obviously it’s not going to come easy at Chelsea but I’ve got a manager who believes in the young lads and believes in giving opportunities to players so for me it’s about doing my best and hopefully I’ll be knocking on the manager’s door.

"For a lot of the young lads this is our opportunity to impress and work hard. I’ve grown up and played with most of them when I was younger. We’ve got fantastic footballers here but it’s about learning the other side and the manager bringing in how he wants to defend and it’s just about learning that aspect as well."

Abraham has made only three competitive appearances for Chelsea and is yet to find the net.

While the forward is not putting pressure on himself to score a certain number of goals for the London side next season, he says he would be delighted if he could bring his Aston Villa form to Stamford Bridge.

"I don’t give too much away [on setting a target for goals this season]," he said. "If I can get anywhere near what I got last season at Aston Villa I’ll be more than happy.

"Obviously it’s about the team, score goals and help the team as much as possible and I’m happy. Now the first goal’s out of the way, now it’s about pushing on and trying to get more."