Abraham completes €40m transfer from Chelsea to Roma and signs five-year contract in Italy
Tammy Abraham has completed his €40 million (£34m/$47m) transfer from Chelsea to Roma, with the England international striker signing a five-year contract with Serie A heavyweights.
Goal revealed on Sunday that the 23-year-old was in Italy to undergo a medical at Stadio Olimpico and put the finishing touches to a big-money move.
He has now linked up with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, with an ambitious performer eager to see the regular game time that was being denied him at Stamford Bridge taking on the No.9 shirt with new employers.
What has been said?
Abraham has told Roma's official website of taking on a new challenge outside of his comfort zone: "You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately.
"Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.
"It’s a massive honour to be the No. 9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team."
