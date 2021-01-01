Abdul Mumin: Vitoria Guimaraes star not fixated on Ghana call-up

The 22-year-old speaks about his international ambitions on the back of a fine showing in Portugal

Portugal-based defender Abdul Mumin has revealed he is not itching for a call-up to Ghana's national set-up.

The Vitoria Guimaraes centre-back has been on the rise since making a transfer from Danish side Nordsjaelland last summer.

So far this season, he has made 21 league appearances so far the Conquerors in the Primeira Liga.

"My focus is not really on the national team, I just focus on the aspects of my game that I need to improve," Mumin told Citi TV.

“If I look at my development two to three years ago, nobody was talking about me and I just focused on the development and now people are talking about me.

“So I don’t really look at the national team, of course, it is every Ghanaian player’s dream to represent the country.

“For me, my focus is to develop my game to the next level and reach my potential. If the time is right and I’m given a call-up, it will be a pleasure and honour to represent my country.”

Mumin started his football career with Ghanaian side Right to Dream Academy, from where he moved to Nordsjaelland in 2016.

He spent four years in Denmark, the stint involving a loan move to Koge, before signing for Guimaraes last August.

At his new club, he plays alongside renowned Portugal winger Ricardo Quaresma.

“[Quaresma is a] sweet guy and also a very humble person as well. He is someone you can easily talk to and also ask for advice on how he sees the game," continued Mumin.

“Usually when we train and you do something wrong, he calls you and gives you pointers because we play against each other.

Article continues below

“He gives you tips to help you improve your game as a defender because he is a very skilful player."

Mumin’s Ghana chance could come next month when Black Stars coach CK Akonnor unveils his squad for a 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa in June.

Before moving to Victoria, he was linked to English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.