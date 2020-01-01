Abambila: Ghana midfielder opens Ekstraliga goal account for Medyk Konin

The Ghanaian inspired Roman Jaszczak's team to a massive win at Rolnik Biedrzychowice with her maiden goal for the club

Ernestina Abambila scored her first Polish Ekstraliga goal in Medyk Konin's 6-0 victory over Rolnik Biedrzychowice on Sunday.

The 21-year-old joined the Polish top-flight outfit from Spanish Primera Iberdrola side Huelva in June and moved on to establish herself, featuring in the opening three games for Medyk.

She starred in their 1-1 opening draw with Katowice before playing a key role in the 2-0 win at Alice Ogebe's Sportis KKP Bydgoszcz and the 3-0 home win over Mpeh Bissong's Olimpia Szczecin last week.

After three wins in a row, Medyk aimed to build on their winning run against Rolnik and Abambila handed them an early lead with her fourth-minute effort to mark her first goal in the Polish top-flight.

Dominic Kopinska scored in the 20th minute to double the lead for the visitors before Nikol Kaletka added the third 12 minutes later.

Rampant Roman Jaszczak's ladies continued from where they left off in the second half when Kopinska netted her second of the match and the visitors' fourth two minutes after the restart.

The ruthless Medyk took advantage of some hapless defending from the hosts to add the fifth through Olga Sirant in the 57th minute before Julia Maskiewicz struck three minutes later to seal the big victory.

midfielder Abambila was involved from the start to finish and has now scored a goal in four matches this season for Medyk.

Sunday's result moves Medyk to the third position with 10 points from four games - two behind UKS Łodz and leaders Czarni Sosnowiec, who are yet to drop a point this season.

Abambila and Medyk will face their biggest test so far when they will visit leaders Czarni Sosnowiec in their next game on September 5.