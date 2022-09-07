A tattoo at 14, a goal at 27: Simeone's Champions League dream comes true vs Liverpool

- Simeone got UCL badged tattooed on his wrist aged 14
- Made his competition debut for Napoli against Liverpool
- Scored after just three minutes on the pitch
WHAT HAPPENED? The son of the great Diego Simeone played a key role in a famous victory for Napoli against Liverpool on Wednesday evening. His goal - which contributed to a 4-1 win - is something he has been pre-empting for almost half of his life.
WHAT HE SAID: Following the game, the now-27-year-old claimed: “I was 14 years old, my dream was always to play the Champions League, from the very beginning. Twelve years later I’m here.
"I got this tattoo because I had the dream of getting this far, scoring a goal and kissing this ball. It was exciting. Every time I saw this tattoo as a child I dreamed this moment. I’m excited, I did a lot to get here and now I’m here.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a great night for both of the famous Simeones. As Giovanni helped Napoli to a monumental win, Diego was leading Atletico Madrid to a last-gasp victory of their own thanks to Antoine Griezmann's winning header in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.
STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR SIMEONE: It was an injury to Victor Osimhen in the first half that allowed Simeone the chance to make his Champions League debut. Dependent on the severity of his team-mate's injury, the Argentine could be handed plenty more first-team opportunities in the coming weeks and months.