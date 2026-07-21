Leandro Paredes has immortalised one of the standout moments of his international career. The Argentina star has turned his decisive tackle on Omar Marmoush during the clash with Egypt at the 2026 World Cup into a work of art, keeping it in his home as a nod to the enormous significance that moment held in the Tango side's journey through the tournament.

The artwork surfaced among the photos his wife, Camila Galante, posted on social media during Paredes' reception on his return to Argentina after the World Cup. There he stood beside the piece depicting his famous tackle on Marmoush.

Argentina finished as runners-up after losing the final to Spain by a single unanswered goal. Their path almost ended much earlier, though, at the round of 16 against Egypt.

In added time, with the sides level at 2-2, Omar Marmoush launched a swift counter-attack. He then tried to slip a through ball to Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet", who was on his way to a one-on-one with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Paredes read the pass at the last moment. Stretching out his foot to intercept the ball, he turned the attack into an Argentine counter that ended with Enzo Fernandez's winning goal, handing the title holders their ticket to the quarter-finals.

What did "The Athletic" say about the moment?

"The Athletic" described the tackle as one of the most iconic defensive scenes of the World Cup, arguing its importance was no less than that of the goals the match witnessed, despite being nothing more than a defensive tackle in a single moment.

The newspaper noted that Paredes found himself the last Argentine player facing three Egyptian attackers during a lightning counter-attack, his team-mates having surged forward in search of the winning goal after the equaliser.

ESPN

According to the report, the Argentine midfielder read the movements of Marmoush and Trezeguet early, retreating with measured steps as he watched the attackers. He then anticipated Marmoush's pass, changed direction at the right moment and stretched out his foot to intercept the ball in a manner it described as "genius".

That moment changed the course of the match entirely. It denied Egypt a clear sight of goal in an attack that could have handed them the qualifying goal, and moments later came the move that ended with Enzo Fernandez's strike. The newspaper considered Paredes' tackle the real difference between Argentina exiting the tournament and marching on towards the final.

Paredes refuses to apologise

Paredes made headlines after the World Cup final by refusing to apologise for the clashes that followed Argentina's defeat to Spain. In the first message he posted on his Instagram account, he affirmed his pride in what his country's national team had delivered throughout the tournament.

Reports spoke of him being shown a red card because of the post-match incidents. FIFA later removed the card from his official record, while at the same time confirming the opening of an investigation into the events at the end of the final.