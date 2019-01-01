‘A clean sheet – finally!’ – Klopp happy to see Liverpool lower excitement levels

Jurgen Klopp is pleased to see back in the habit of picking up clean sheets, with the Reds securing a first shutout in 14 games across all competitions during a 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

The Merseyside giants have remained a formidable force this season, but it is their attacking threat which has been getting them out of trouble.

A defensive unit which seemed so solid last season, as Virgil van Dijk starred and Alisson claimed a Premier League Golden Glove, has been breached on a regular basis in 2019-20.

Liverpool were, however, to keep Bournemouth at arm’s length on Saturday, much to the delight of their manager who was looking for excitement levels to be reined in.

Klopp told BBC Sport: “It was a professional performance, controlled, scoring wonderful goals. We didn't want to make it exciting again so we wanted to control Bournemouth.

“The most used word in the dressing room at the moment is clean sheet - finally!”

While his back four did the job against the Cherries, Dejan Lovren was forced off with an untimely knock.

Klopp said of the Croatian centre-half: “Dejan Lovren was hopefully cramp but apart from that it was a perfect game. All round nearly perfect day.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put the Reds on their way at the Vitality Stadium, benefitting from a sweeping pass by Jordan Henderson, before Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah got in on the act.

On the opening goal, and what followed, Klopp said: “In football you have to break lines, that is how it is. With these balls you can break all the lines and it makes it difficult to defend.

“Wonderful second goal and the third was similar to [Xherdan] Shaqiri's the other week.

“This was a strong, strong, strong performance. So mature and so clear in all things.

“We try with all we have. There will be moments, especially between the games, where we have to switch the machine off and then switch it on again and be there. We have only three days and play Red Bull Salzburg in an all or nothing game.”

Liverpool have cemented their standing at the top of the Premier League, but have a crucial meeting with Salzburg next on their agenda.

The reigning European champions are determined to extend their continental campaign, while also chasing down a first top-flight title in 30 years.

Klopp added to Sky Sports: “It is not about being constantly exciting it is about doing the right stuff. There were not a lot of difficult moments to defend and that is good, important. Nearly a perfect day.

“I don't want to blame or whatever the groups I had before but this is a special group. Without that we have no chance to fulfil the Liverpool dreams. You need a strong character and this team has a strong character.”