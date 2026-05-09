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Viktoria Koeln v 1. FC Kaiserslautern - 3. LigaGetty Images Sport

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3. Liga: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the matches live on TV and via livestream?

3. Liga

In the 3rd Division, numerous long-established clubs face off every week, ensuring plenty of excitement. SPOX tells you everything you need to know about where to watch the matches.

Probably the most exciting third division in the world. That's how Germany's lowest professional league describes itself – and it's probably right. With numerous traditional clubs, record-breaking attendance figures and a thrilling battle for promotion and relegation, the nation's third-tier league is a truly special competition. 

Find out where to watch 3. Liga matches live on SPOX.

Below, you'll find all the broadcast details at a glance: which channels show the matches live on TV and which platforms stream them online.

How long does MagentaSport retain the TV rights?

The division remains exclusively on MagentaSport, which broadcasts every match live on both linear TV and via livestream. The pay-TV platform retains the rights until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Subscribe now to MagentaSport from just €7.95 per month.

Additionally, selected matches will be shown on free-to-air TV: regional public-service broadcasters will carry a number of high-profile fixtures. Check the official websites of WDR, NDR, MDR, BR, SWR and SR for broadcast details.

For live streaming from anywhere,consider a VPN servicesuch as NordVPN.

Energie Cottbus CigerciGetty Images

3. Liga broadcast info: Who shows the matches live on TV or via livestream? – Overview

FactQuick info
OrganiserDFB
Founded2008
Teams

20

Matchdays

38

Record appearancesRobert Müller (348)
Record goalscorerAnton Fink (136)
Most-successful club: VfL Osnabrück and Arminia Bielefeld (two titles each)VfL Osnabrück and Arminia Bielefeld (two titles each)
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