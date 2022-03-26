Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been slammed by a section of the Black Stars fans for what they felt was a below-par performance against Nigeria in the first leg of their World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The hosts played out a goalless draw against Augustine Eguavoen's men at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the result makes Tuesday's second leg a decisive match in Abuja.

The hosts had come into the match as favourites owing to their good head-to-head record against their rivals. The two nations had met 49 times before and Ghana had won 21, Nigeria 10, while 18 of those matches ended in draws.

It is understandable why the home fans were optimistic of a win. However, Arsenal midfielder Partey is among the players targeted by the supporters who felt the 28-year-old should have done better for the national team.

Thomas partey he did nothing on the field Hernandez GH from Accra — marlians (@HernandezGhGh) March 26, 2022

Everybody going on about how bad Jordan ayew is but me my problem be Thomas teye Partey. He san wear captains band bro 😭😭😭😭😭 — Ruu ! (@Ruuneyy_) March 26, 2022

Partey keeps using the vanishing spray😀😀😀 — Gh Spongebob (@Abonsam_mposuro) March 26, 2022

Thomas Partey was the worst. https://t.co/mt7khEJ4hA — Sadick (@_Rvji) March 26, 2022

The funny thing is, Ghanaians think Dede Ayew was the problem, no... The problem is Partey and Jordan Ayew. Dede Ayew is always influential in matches like this we played but hypocrisy dey kill Ghanaians. — CLOSET 📷⬆ (@lovemesame_ido) March 26, 2022

Per yesterday’s game; if any “football what what what” rates Partey ahead of Jordan, then they’re just bitter in life. 😠 — Gifty Appiah (@gifapp) March 26, 2022

Protest on Thomas Partey too. He has been playing shit for some time now but Jordan is the easy target for you. https://t.co/PYFEU1WgXy — Alhaji🌚 (@IddrisuMutalib) March 26, 2022

Thomas Partey's best friend in Camp should be Jordan Ayew cos all the jeers, booing and frustrations thrown at Jordan was being reserved for Partey but Jordan come cross am take am all — Yaw Adjei-Mintah (@YawMintYM) March 26, 2022

.@Thomaspartey22 give thanks to baba iddrisu, you horrible player. — dough boy. (@bigsam7_) March 26, 2022

Partey too be another! we expect way better from him! you can’t be consistently outperformed by the likes of Kudus and Iddrisu. — richard (@akinjide_) March 26, 2022

However, not all fans felt that way and some have come to the defence of the midfielder, saying he played his role as required.

Partey played terribly yesterday but it doesn't change the fact that the best passes was played by him. — Liwah (@Liwah5) March 26, 2022

But Partey didn't have a good game and no one has spoken about him



It's because we know how much he can gave on any good day, can't say same for Jordan Ayew tho



He's been consistently poor for soo many years now — @ntemso (@AKUA_ADDOBEA) March 26, 2022

The likes of iheanacho,chukueze and Simon didn’t see stop actually the star players didn’t see top why y’all blaming partey he was restricted by the Nigerians from operating.come on you should know better . — kartel (@Suleman34245900) March 26, 2022

TBH,partey bossed our midfield yesterday — Dayo (@ellDAYO) March 26, 2022

Don't you think the role given to Thomas Partey on national duty can be a reason why we see a different player in Arsenal jersey @Linus_siaw @KwesiBenedict @SaddickAdams @JohnBennettBBC @CitiSportsGHA @Fentuo_ @FelixRomark . — Prampram Chief Fisher-folk 📰 (@NeneMartey) March 26, 2022

Yes, Partey would need to do better but I lost count of the number of times he was in space for our defenders to pass him but preferred the long balls.



At Arsenal, every buildup starts through him. He’s the one to start everything not all these useless long balls. — Senyó (@Twin_Senyo) March 26, 2022

This is the most asinine drivel of a football take I've ever seen. Partey kept the whole Nigerian midfield in his pocket yesterday. Had more long accurate balls than our our players combined.



Stick to tweeting about ramps and taking pictures fam. Football take ain't for you. https://t.co/NGikRNYLNJ — Preye (@AFCPreye) March 26, 2022

Thomas Partey is a blessing to Arsenal's midfield. — Quadri (@jadon442) March 26, 2022

Why are people coming for Partey? You guys didn’t see the total dominance in midfield? Ah — Carpe Diem (@hakimkelvin) March 26, 2022

Ghana people funny sha... I see Thomas party and some other Ghana players trending i thought it was for positive reasons only to see them disrespect parteys performance. Omo from the Nigerian point of view Partey wan kill us for midfield i no know wetin this Ghana ppl watch — JAY FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS - VIP (@jaysoccertips) March 26, 2022

What do you think, was Partey that bad in the game against Nigeria? Drop your opinion below.