2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Liverpool’s Salah joins Egypt for Gabon clash but Elneny ruled out

The England based star will be available to face the Panthers after teaming up with the Pharaohs squad on Saturday

Egypt have been handed a massive boost ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualification clash with Gabon as Mohamed Salah has joined the Pharaohs squad – however, Mohamed Elneny is out due to a muscle injury.

According to the Egyptian Football Association website, the 29-year-old landed in Franceville as Hossam El Badry’s men lock horns with the Panthers on Sunday.

Due to the United Kingdom's quarantine restrictions, the Liverpool star missed the fixture against Angola as the seven-time African champions laboured to a 1-0 victory over Pedro Goncalves’ men.

Mohamed Magdy’s fifth-minute penalty settled the keenly contested encounter staged inside Cairo’s 30 June Stadium.

With Egypt on the UK’s red-list, the two-time African Player of the Year would be subjected to quarantine for ten days on his return to England if he featured against the Palancas Negras.

Also, EFA confirmed that Arsenal star Elneny will be out of action against Patrice Neveu’s men due to injury worries.

Gabon suffered a 2-1 defeat at Libya, nevertheless, they would be aiming to return to winning ways against Egypt at the Stade de Franceville.

Since making their debut at the quadrennial football showpiece in 1934 (Italy) – where they crashed out in the Round of 16 (the first round back then), the North Africans have since featured in two more finals where they crashed out in the group stage.

Egypt was among Africa’s representatives in the 2018 edition staged in Russia alongside Nigeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal. They failed to progress past the group that boasted hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.



SQUAD IN FULL

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly SC), Mohamed Abougabal (Zamalek SC), Mahdy Soliman (Pyramids FC).

Defenders: Akram Tawfik, Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly SC), Baher El Mohamady (Ismaily SC), Ali Gabr, Omar Gaber (Pyramids FC), Mahmoud Hamdi ‘El-Wensh’, Mohamed Abdelshafy, Ahmed Fetouh (Zamalek), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah).

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed, Ahmed Sayed Zizo (Zamalek SC), Amr El-Sulya, Hussein El-Shahat, Hamdi Fathi, Mohamed Magdy Afsha (Al Ahly SC), Ramadan Sobhi, Abdallah El-Said (Pyramids FC), Mostafa Fathi (Smouha SC), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal).

Forwards: Salah Mohsen, Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly SC), Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray), Ahmed Hassan Kouka (Olympiacos), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool FC).