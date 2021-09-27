2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Injured Tau out as Broos names final Bafana Bafana squad
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has named a 23-man squad that will face Ethiopia in their 2022 World Cup qualifiers in October.
South Africa - with four points following a victory against Ghana and a draw against Zimbabwe in September - will face Walias away on October 9 and will thereafter host the Eastern Africans on October 11 at FNB Stadium.
Among those who miss out are Al Ahly's Percy Tau who was injured during the previous qualifier. Tercious Malepe, Sphephelo Sithole, Sifiso Mlungwana, Thibang Phete, Jesse Donn, Luther Singh, and Thapelo Morena have also failed to make it into the final squad.
Terrence Mashego, Vusi Sibiya, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Jesse Donn, Thabani Zuke and Luke Fleurs were the new players that had been included in the 34-man provisional squad and all have been retained except for Fleurs, Mdantsane and Sibiya.
Full Squad:
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Supersport United); Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu) & Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United); Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs); Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City); Sifiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs); Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns); Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv); Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs) & Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns);
Midfielders: Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows); Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns); Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United); Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates); Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy)
Forwards: Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns); Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United); Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC); Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM); Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates), Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates)
