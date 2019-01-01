2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Oman vs India - TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Blue Tigers face a daunting task in overcoming Oman away from home ....

travel to Oman in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification - AFC Second Round game at the Al-Seeb Stadium in Oman on Tuesday.

GAME Oman v DATE Tuesday, November 19 TIME 8:30 PM IST

HOW TO WATCH

The Star Sports Network will be broadcasting the match in India on TV as well as their digital platform.

TV Channel(s) Online streams Star Sports 3 Hotstar, Jio TV

TEAM NEWS

Oman possible XI

India Possible XI

The Blue Tigers play, possibly, their most important game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers when they take on Oman on Tuesday.

Having collected just three points in four games, India’s hopes for qualifying for the next round hang by a thread. The second spot in the group is still within India’s grasp, and a win in Muscat will be a step towards that direction.

The Blue Tigers arrive at the fixture at the back of a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan away from home. The hosts had taken the lead through Zelfy Nazary at the stroke of half-time, but substitute Seminlen Doungel rescued a point for India with a header in injury time.

Last month, India relied on a late goal from Adil Khan to churn out a point against Bangladesh. With four points dropped against lower-ranked teams, India face an uphill task in their quest for revival.

Oman will be looking to build on their 4-1 win over Bangladesh and all but confirm their spot as the runners-up at the very least. The Reds have garnered nine points in four games, dropping points only against .

When the two sides locked horns in the reverse fixture in Guwahati, Al Mandhar inspired the visitors to a 2-1 comeback win. Sunil Chhetri was on target for India but the fatigue showed in the second half and Oman eventually went on to collect all three points.

The Indian back-line is still vulnerable and Stimac is yet to find the best combination to shiel Gurpreet Singh under the sticks. The lack of creativity in midfield was evident against Afghanistan and the attack has been far from being lethal.

However, a win against Oman could blur the images from the last two games and provide a fresh perspective ahead of hosting in March, 2020. But will the Blue Tigers be able to pull it off?