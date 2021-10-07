2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Bafana Bafana's Kutumela cleared to face Ethiopia after vaccination fiasco

South African Football Association (Safa) chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe has confirmed Mamelodi Sundowns' Thabiso Kutumela will travel with Bafana Bafana for a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.

On Tuesday, coach Hugo Broos attacked the Premier Soccer League champions for organising a vaccination for Kutumela on Monday, the day the star was expected to join the camp. Motlanthe has now confirmed the issue around the player is cleared and that he is expected to feature in the qualifiers.

Cleared

"The issue has since been resolved. Kutumela is currently in camp with the rest of the players and he will be travelling to Ethiopia," Motlanthe told Sowetan Live.

"There was an issue with his vaccine and I was in camp in the morning [yesterday] and it’s fine. He will be travelling with the team and there are no issues with that anymore."

Broos had expressed fear that Kutumela may miss the Ethiopia game because of possible symptoms he would develop after the vaccination.

"Then [on Monday] Sundowns organised a vaccination for Kutumela. I have nothing against vaccination, but the timing of it," Broos said earlier.

"It is good to be vaccinated, but how do they organise it in the middle of a camp. The Fifa rules say that after the last game, they must release their players. No club activity is possible during the Fifa period. But they went and organised a vaccination for Kutumela.

"And also the other reason I am not happy is that if you get a vaccination, you could get symptoms. It's possible that today or tomorrow Kutumela has symptoms, flu, fever, cough or whatever.

"So, I can't take him with me to Ethiopia."

Missing Mosele

Meanwhile, Motlanthe revealed they are going to engage Orlando Pirates after Goodman Mosele did not turn up for the camp. Broos went ahead to replace Mosele with Jesse Donn.

"The Fifa rules are clear. Once you are called for the national team, you have to be there. If you fail to pitch, you won’t play for your club for two matches," Motlanthe continued.

"I will be writing a letter to the league and Pirates about this issue of Mosele not coming to the camp."

Bafana will be hosted by Ethiopia at Bahir Dar Stadium in Addis Ababa on October 9 before the return leg at FNB Stadium on October 12.