2022 MLS Cup playoffs: Calendar, format and qualified teams

GOAL breaks down who's in the running to lift the Philip F. Anschutz trophy on November 5.

It went down to the final weekend, but the MLS playoff picture is now complete.

A total of 14 teams will vie for MLS Cup, with several booking their spots in the postseason at the last possible moment. But, as we all know, at this time of year, it's anyone's game as everyone has a chance to lift MLS' ultimate prize.

Here's a closer look at the MLS playoff schedule, format and bracket as the quest for MLS Cup begins.

What is the MLS playoff format?

The MLS playoffs feature a total of 14 teams, seven from both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

The top seed in each conference receives a bye straight into the conference semifinal round, with the other six teams on each side taking part in the opening round.

Each tie will be contested under a single-elimination format throughout, with the higher seed serving as host all the way through to MLS Cup.

Which teams qualified for the MLS playoffs?

Place Eastern Conference Western Conference 1 Philadelphia Union Los Angeles FC 2 CF Montreal Austin FC 3 NYCFC FC Dallas 4 New York Red Bulls LA Galaxy 5 FC Cincinnati Nashville SC 6 Inter Miami Minnesota United 7 Orlando City Real Salt Lake

MLS Playoff schedule

ROUND 1

Date Time October 15 12pm ET/ am PT October 15 3pm ET/12pm PT October 16 3pm ET/12pm PT October 16 8pm ET/5pm PT October 17 TBD October 17 TBD

CONFERENCE SEMIFINAL

Date Time October 20 TBD October 20 TBD October 23 1pm ET/10am PT October 23 8pm ET/5pm PT

CONFERENCE FINALS

DATE TIME October 30 3pm ET/12pm PT October 30 8pm ET/5pm PT

MLS CUP