2021 FIFA Puskas Award: Nominees announced for best goal of the year, including Mahrez and Lamela
Riyad Mahrez and Eric Lamela are among the nominees for the FIFA Puskas Award 2021, which will be given to the player deemed to have scored the best goal of the year.
The prestigious individual prize has been given to some of the top players in the world over the years, including the likes of Mohamed Salah, Zlatan Ibrahimovich and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Tottenham's Heung-min Son came out on top last year and his former team-mate Lamela is in the mix this time around alongside Manchester City's Mahrez, and they will also be up against more obscure entries from lesser-known competitions due to the diverse nature of the nomination process.
So who are this year's Puskas Award nominees? Goal has listed all the goals below.
Puskas Award 2021 nominees:
Luiz Diaz |Brazil vs Colombia | June 23, 2021
Gauthier Hein | Chamois Niortais FC vs AJ Auxerre | April 10, 2021
Eric Lamela | Arsenal vs Tottenham | March 14, 2021
Valentino Lazaro | Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach | November 8, 2020
Riyad Mahrez | Zimbabwe vs Algeria | November 16, 2020
Sandra Owusu-Ansah | Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies FC vs Supreme Ladies FC | May 8, 2021
Vangelis Pavlidis | Willem II vs Fortuna Sittard | May 16, 2021
Daniela Sanchez | Querétaro FC vs Atlético de San Luis | January 16, 2021)
Patrik Schick | Czech Republic v. Scotland | June 14, 2021)
Mehdi Taremi | Chelsea vs FC Porto | April 13, 2021
Caroline Weir | Manchester City WFC vs Manchester United WFC | February 12, 2021
You can take part in The Best FIFA Puskas Award poll on FIFA's official vote here.
Voting will close at midnight on December 10 2021 and FIFA will confirm the three finalists for the prize early in the new year, with the winners to be announced during an online ceremony on January 17.