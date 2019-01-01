'2019 has been Mane's year' - Robertson heaps praise on Liverpool match-winner

The Senegal winger scored one and assisted the other as the Reds came from behind to beat Aston Villa on Saturday

Andy Robertson highlighted Sadio Mane's last-gasp winner against as further evidence of how much the star has raised his game in 2019.

The international shone in the 2-1 league win on Saturday, setting up one and scoring the other to inspire a remarkable late comeback at Villa Park.

Liverpool trailed for over an hour before left-back Robertson met Mane's brilliant cross towards the end of 90 minutes.

The winger then cleverly glanced in Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner in the fourth minute of added time as the Premier League leaders maintained their six-point advantage over .

"It was a smashing goal," Robertson told Liverpool's official website of Mane's decisive header.

"We worked on it in training, worked on the front post...the big moments happen in the 94th or 95th minute and he pops up. An incredible finish.

"Sadio has been magnificent since I've come in, but 2019 I think has been his year. He's really turned it up. He obviously shared the [Premier League] Golden Boot last year and he's off to a flyer this year."



Mane, who has now scored 10 goals in all competitions this term, was booked for simulation before half-time and has been accused of occasionally diving by City boss Pep Guardiola, a comment sure to stoke tensions ahead of next weekend's top-of-the-table encounter at Anfield.

Liverpool will care little for now as they celebrate winning from a losing position for the third time in their past four Premier League matches. They have now won more points from losing positions than any other side in the top-flight this season.

Moreover, Mane's header was the 35th winning goal scored by the Reds after the 90 minute mark in the Premier League, with five of those coming since the start of last season, more than any other side.

Article continues below

Robertson attributed the catalogue of rescue jobs to Jurgen Klopp's demanding fitness regime.

"Like we said last season as well, it's all about the work that goes into pre-season and we worked so hard to get fit and we believe we can go right to the end," the captain said.

"We went 95, 96 minutes [at Villa] and that's why, when teams start to get tired, we kind of find our second gear and we start getting good chances."