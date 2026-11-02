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Mohamed Saeed

'Less pressure at Barcelona!' - Anthony Gordon delivers honest verdict on life at Camp Nou after Everton survival battle

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Anthony Gordon has hit the ground running at Barcelona following his high-profile move from the Premier League, but the winger has made a surprising claim about the weight of expectation in Spain. Despite the relentless demand for silverware at the Spotify Camp Nou, the England international insists he felt far more burdened during his time in the bottom half of the table.

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Life under the spotlight at Camp Nou

The 25-year-old attacker has become an instant hit in Catalonia, recording three goals and five assists in his first 13 outings for the Blaugrana. His impact has been so significant that local supporters have already embraced him as one of their own, even displaying a banner that labels the former Newcastle man a "Catalan." Reflecting on his transition to life in La Liga, Gordon suggests that his current form is only the tip of the iceberg and that he expects to improve as he integrates further into Hansi Flick's tactical setup.

"I’ve started well, but like I’ve said numerous times, I can do a lot more,” Gordon said. “It will take some time for me to really grow and feel settled, and when that happens you’ll see the very best of me, which you haven’t seen so far. Everybody has made me feel very welcome. Everybody has been very nice, we have a great culture here, very friendly, very lively because everyone is so young. So it’s great to be a part of it," he said during a press conference ahead of Barcelona's Champions League clash with Aston Villa.

Comparing the weight of expectation

Gordon’s journey to the top of European football has been unconventional, involving a gritty survival battle at Goodison Park followed by a successful quest for European qualification at St James' Park. While many would assume that representing one of the world's biggest clubs brings unparalleled stress, the winger argues that the fear of the drop is far more taxing. He believes the environment at Barcelona actually provides him with the freedom to chase his ultimate ambitions without the suffocating dread of failure associated with a relegation scrap.

"I really enjoyed all three [clubs] because they come with different things to help you as a person, help you grow," the winger explained. "I think to be competing on every front for every trophy is definitely the most enjoyable. I think people think it’s more pressure, but it’s actually less pressure than fighting relegation and fighting to push up the table for the Champions League. I want to win every trophy. I want to be the best. This club allows me to do so."

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Adapting to the Blaugrana style

Stepping into a midfield and attack that features the likes of Rodri, Pedri, and Lamine Yamal requires a high level of tactical intelligence. Gordon admitted that he is still learning the specific movements and preferences of his new teammates, noting that he adjusts his runs based on which player is in possession.

Ahead of a reunion with Premier League opposition in the Champions League, the winger has also identified areas where he must evolve his game to become a truly elite threat. "I think I can do it more, I can maybe be a little bit more selfish sometimes. I think sometimes I maybe pass too much. I should definitely score more goals, but like I said, the reality is goals win games and I'm here to win trophies," Gordon said. His focus now turns to a vital clash against Aston Villa, a team he knows well from his time in England.

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.