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Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images
Mohamed Saeed

'He sent me a photo!' - Marc Cucurella reveals Jose Mourinho's cheeky tattoo request after Spain boss Luis De la Fuente gets permanent tribute

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Marc Cucurella has become famous for his extravagant trophy celebrations and bold promises, but his latest revelation involves a legendary manager. The Real Madrid defender has shared details of a hilarious exchange with Jose Mourinho regarding his growing collection of body art.

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A promise kept for the world champions

Real Madrid full-back Cucurella has revealed that his current club manager, Jose Mourinho, is keen to be the next person immortalised on the defender's skin. The former Chelsea man has already made headlines for his commitment to celebratory gestures, having recently honored Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente following La Roja's historic World Cup triumph. Before the tournament in North America, the left-back had pledged to get a tattoo of De la Fuente’s face if Spain managed to secure the title, a feat they achieved by defeating Argentina in a thrilling final.

Spain's victory, secured by an extra-time winner from Ferran Torres, marked their second world title and triggered a summer of celebrations for Cucurella. True to his word, the 28-year-old returned to the national team camp in September sporting the image of his international manager on his body.

Addressing the permanent tribute, the defender expressed no regret over the decision during a recent appearance on Spanish radio station Cadena Cope. He explained that he had already discussed the idea at home before the media ever brought it up, making it a settled family matter long before the ink was applied.

The Special One wants his tribute

"I don't regret it, honestly," he said in an interview with The Spanish radio. "I knew you were going to ask me about it and I'd already thought about it, I'd mentioned it at home. And when you asked me, well, that's what I said." However, the Spaniard hinted that his collection of coaching tributes might not stop with De la Fuente, especially with Mourinho now pushing for his own spot. The Portuguese tactician, never one to shy away from the spotlight or a bit of humor, has apparently been lobbying for a similar gesture from his star defender since they reunited in the Spanish capital.

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According to the former Chelsea man, Mourinho has already visualised exactly how such a tribute should look. "Some people tell me to get Mourinho's face tattooed and... Mourinho told me to," Cucurella added during the discussion. "I remember Mourinho sending me a photo with my chest and his face tattooed on it."

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Success under Mourinho at Real Madrid

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This is not the first time the versatile defender has altered his appearance to celebrate a major victory on the pitch. Following Spain’s success at Euro 2024, he famously fulfilled a promise to dye his iconic curly hair bright red, showing he is a man who takes his wagers seriously. Since joining Los Blancos in the summer transfer window, he has quickly established himself as a vital cog in Mourinho’s system.

While Mourinho’s second tenure at Real Madrid began with a difficult start, including an unexpected loss to Real Betis, the team has since found its rhythm under his guidance. The manager was recently named La Liga’s Manager of the Month for October after leading the club to a perfect record, which included a statement victory over rivals Barcelona in El Clasico.

Written byMohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.

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