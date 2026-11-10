Barcelona move on the cards? - Pedro Porro breaks silence on Camp Nou interest after Joan Laporta admiration

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro has admitted he is flattered by ongoing transfer interest from Barcelona as the Catalan giants search for a long-term solution at right-back. The Spanish international, who solidified his status as one of the world's elite defenders during the 2026 World Cup, has become a primary target for president Joan Laporta. Despite his commitment to Spurs, the 27-year-old’s recent comments suggest the lure of a return to La Liga remains a significant factor for his future.

Advertisement

Flattered by Catalan interest

The rise of Porro has not gone unnoticed at the highest levels of European football, with the defender now widely regarded as a premier talent in his position. Following a summer where both Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly made enquiries, the former Sporting CP man has addressed the speculation surrounding a move to the Blaugrana.

While he remains under contract in North London until 2031, the links to the Camp Nou continue to intensify as Hansi Flick's side looks to bolster their defensive options. Porro’s stock has never been higher, particularly after his instrumental role in Spain's recent international triumphs, making him one of the most sought-after commodities in the transfer market.

Speaking about the reports connecting him with the five-time European champions, the right-back acknowledged the prestige that comes with such attention. "Yes, of course it is a compliment. When one of the best clubs in the world is interested in you, or at least that is what they say, it is always good, because it surely means I am doing my job well. I have to continue on the same path," he told SPORT.

Porro also responded to revelations that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is a personal admirer of his playing style, adding: "I hadn't seen it. It's also a compliment on his part. As I said before, it's good that, for example, the president of another club that is not mine values your work. It surely means that I'm doing things well."

Advertisement Advertisement

Commitment to the Tottenham project

Despite the high-profile interest from his homeland, Porro remains focused on his responsibilities at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Reflecting on his current situation in England, Porro stated: "Simply, as I already said, I have a contract with my club and I am very happy there. I also have to respect it. Obviously, football is like that: things come out, rumors come out, but now I am focused on the national team and then we will see."

Related Topics

When asked about Spurs' recent struggles, he noted: "Yes, it's hard. It hurts me to see my team, which has always competed in high positions, in this situation. But everything is part of a new project. The manager arrived last year, when there were seven games left. This year we haven't started in the best possible way, but we are picking up a slightly more positive dynamic, and that's good. Hopefully we can continue to go up."

Ambition and connections with Lamine Yamal

Getty Images

Despite the high-profile interest from his homeland, Porro remains focused on his responsibilities at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Reflecting on his current situation in England, Porro stated: "Simply, as I already said, I have a contract with my club and I am very happy there. I also have to respect it. Obviously, football is like that: things come out, rumors come out, but now I am focused on the national team and then we will see."

Advertisement

When asked about Spurs' recent struggles, he noted: "Yes, it's hard. It hurts me to see my team, which has always competed in high positions, in this situation. But everything is part of a new project. The manager arrived last year, when there were seven games left. This year we haven't started in the best possible way, but we are picking up a slightly more positive dynamic, and that's good. Hopefully we can continue to go up."