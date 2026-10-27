Barcelona identify their next defensive powerhouse! Hansi Flick targets Leeds United star Tarik Muharemovic as Catalans plan summer 2027 move amid interest from Inter, Bayern and Liverpool

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Barcelona have set their sights on Leeds United’s rising star Tarik Muharemovic as a priority long-term reinforcement for their backline. The Bosnian international has emerged as one of the most promising defenders in England, sparking a heavy scouting mission from the Catalan giants.

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Flick seeks defensive stability in Muharemovic

Hansi Flick’s tenure at Barcelona has been defined by a high defensive line and relentless pressure, but a string of injuries to key personnel has exposed the need for more depth and quality in the heart of the defence. While Stuttgart's young prospect Finn Jeltsch has been mentioned in recent reports coming out of Germany, the Blaugrana are now looking toward the Premier League. The Catalans have identified Leeds United’s Muharemovic as a primary target to solidify their ranks in the coming years. Standing at 1.92 metres tall, the left-footed centre-back offers the physical presence and technical proficiency that Flick craves for his tactical system.

The 23-year-old only moved to Elland Road this past summer in a deal worth €37m, but his immediate impact in England has been impossible to ignore. Muharemovic has seamlessly adapted to the rigours of the Premier League, appearing in all ten of the club's opening fixtures this season. Beyond his defensive solidity, he has contributed two assists in league play and managed to get on the scoresheet during a high-scoring EFL Cup tie against Chelsea. These performances have convinced the Barcelona hierarchy to monitor his progress closely, as noted by Mundo Deportivo.

European giants join the race for Bosnian star

Barcelona are far from the only club currently tracking the Bosnian international’s development. The defender’s stock has risen so rapidly that several other heavyweight clubs across the continent are preparing for a potential transfer battle. Inter Milan are considered to be the most advanced in their pursuit, having previously tracked the player during his successful stint in Serie A with Sassuolo.

The Italian giants viewed him as a potential replacement for Alessandro Bastoni during the summer and remain high admirers of his growth. Furthermore, Bayern Munich and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the situation as they look to refresh their own defensive units.

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The interest from Anfield is particularly notable as the Reds look to prepare for life beyond their current veteran options. With Virgil van Dijk now 35 and entering the final year of his current contract, the club has a clear need for a Premier League powerhouse who can command the backline for the next decade.

Leeds set massive price tag for 2027

Despite the mounting interest from Barcelona and their rivals, Leeds United are under no immediate pressure to sell their prized asset. Having only signed the defender a few months ago, the Yorkshire club is determined to keep him as a cornerstone of their long-term project. However, the club is well aware that his value is skyrocketing.

Reports suggest that his market price could soon exceed €70m, which would represent nearly double the investment Leeds made just one window ago. This valuation reflects his status as one of the most complete young defenders currently playing in one of Europe's top divisions.