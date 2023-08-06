Coppa Italia
team-logo
6 - 2
FT
team-logo
Eric Lanini 38' (pen), 65'Manolo Portanova 41', 53'Natan Girma 42'Luca Vido 83'
Federico Accornero 13'Luigi Cuppone 27'
(HT 3-2) (FT 6-2)

Reggiana vs PescaraResults & stats,