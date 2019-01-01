The Highlanders will now need to avoid defeat in their last league game to qualify for the playoffs...

NorthEast United and FC Pune City played out a 1-1 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Wednesday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Rowllin Borges broke the deadlock in the 47th minute of the match but Adil Khan's world-class strike in the 69th minute salvaged a point for the Stallions.

New Colombian recruit Janeiler Vilas started on the bench as Gurwinder Singh kept his place in defence. Marcelinho's suspension meant Phil Brown had to make an enforced change as Jonathan Vila came into a 3-1-4-2 system.

Gurwinder managed to justify his selection as he blocked off an Iain Hume header early on and also on the opposite end of the pitch, threatened to score, only to be hauled down by a questionable Robin Singh challenge.

Iain Hume tapped the ball home five minutes from the half-time whistle but the Canadian was played offside from the cross by Carlos, who had Keegan Pereira's number for good.





Moments later, Adil Khan managed to guide the ball on target from a corner kick but goalkeeper Pawan Kumar obliged despite being blinded by teammate Rowllin Borges.

It took 63 seconds for Borges to draw first blood after the change of ends. Ogbeche only guided the ball between the two defenders after being played on by Puitea.

Kamaljit came off his line facing Borges but failed to grab the ball as the Goan jumped over him and slotted it in front of an empty net, scoring in consecutive outings.

That lead remained for a tad over a quarter of an hour as Pune City turned up the heat. Kuruniyan fed off Carlos whose lightning cross towards the farside saw an unmarked Adil finish off with a brilliant volleyed attempt.







Pawan Kumar could have done much better as the shot strung towards the roof of the net equalised matters.

Hume's luck eluded him once again as a close attempt could only bounce off the underside of the crossbar. Pawan did well to keep his side in the game as he slapped off an awkward looping deflection going goalwards from Kuruniyan's shot.

The hosts were reduced to ten men when Jose Leudo lost his cool and elbowed Carlos twice as the Highlanders were kept waiting in their quest to reach the playoff for the very first time ever.

They visit Kerala Blasters in their final game while Pune City, officially out of the race to make the top four end the season with two home games.