Arabian Gulf League
team-logo
4 - 4
FT
team-logo
Lithierry Silva 2'Ismail Al Hamadi 64'Franck Kom 88'Andres Iniesta 90' + 4' (pen)
Abdalla Saleh 10'Walid Azarou 43'Prestige Mboungou 45' + 2'Ali Madan 90' + 15' (pen)
(HT 1-3) (FT 4-4)

Emirates Club vs AjmanResults & stats,