Chencho Gyeltshen scores the deciding goal against the Highlanders for the second successive time...

It wasn't easy but Bengaluru FC responded well after their first defeat of the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) by beating NorthEast United 2-1 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday.

An own goal by Mislav Komorski gave Bengaluru the lead in the 14th minute but Federico Gallego equalised for the visitors on the hour mark. Chencho Gyeltshen netted the winning goal for the Blues in the 71st minute to see his side open up a three-point lead at the top of the table, with five games to go.

It was the first time Carles Cuadrat had to pick his team after a league defeat. Xisco Hernandez remained unavailable as Rino Anto got a look in at right back. Harmanjot Singh Khabra moved into a central midfield role.

NorthEast were unchanged after their home win over Chennaiyin as six members of the side had now started each game this season.

The high octane start to the game from both sides had little bearing to the opener of the night, that came off a well-designed set-piece routine.

From a freekick from range, Dimas Delgado had rolled the ball to Sunil Chhetri, short of the arc who then chipped the ball to a sprinting Udanta Singh on the right side of the box. The India winger then lashed on a powerful square ball that took a deflection off Federico Gallego and while Mislav Komorski attempted to clear, he managed to slam the ball into this own net instead.

Three minutes past the half-hour mark, it could have been a similar agonizing end for Komorski. From Rahul Bheke's thrown-in, Erik Paartalu headed the ball to Udanta across the face of goal. The winger angled his grounded shot for the far post but funnily enough, Komorski fell short of sticking a leg in and even Chhetri failed to tap home.





For the last ten minutes of the first half, it was the Highlanders that posed serious questions for the Bengaluru defence. Bartholomew Ogbeche headed wide from a dangerous cross and then went one-on-one with Albert Serran but his touch failed to see him capitalise as he was pushed off wide from the box.

Defender Mato Grgic's header from Gallego's corner kick which compelled Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to make a good save was one of the shots on target from the visitors as the hosts had none, despite being a goal up going into the break.

A controversial penalty appeal in the seven minutes after the restart notwithstanding, NorthEast United replied with the equaliser right on the hour mark.

Ogbeche was brought down by Gurpreet but referee CR Srikrishna did not point to the spot. But, Gallego anticipated the lofted ball well from Robert Lalthlamuana and ran through Juanan and Bheke. A composed right footer through Gurpreet's legs saw the ball land into the back of the net, levelling matters with half an hour to go.

The hosts' defence were kept on their toes throughout as Ogbeche had Serran's number quite a few times. However, it was impossible to break Gurpreet's resolve once again as the former PSG man's attempt soon after the goal was saved by the Punjab-born.





Second half substitute Panagiotis Triadis looked sure to finish off the game in the 68th minute. In a one-on-one situation with Gurpreet, the Greek playmaker slammed it right into the 'keeper and the India number one also collected Ogbeche's shot from the follow-up.

Bengaluru pounced on those mistakes and it was Chencho, who had scored the injury time equaliser in Guwahati, stepped up to the plate once again. Bheke's throw-in was flicked into space by Juanan and with Reagan Singh failing to mark his man, the Bhutanese international tapped in with ease.

Having got the one-goal cushion back on, Bengaluru still looked like the lesser of both sides as the Highlanders had greater possession and around a dozen corners. However, the defensive astuteness and Gurpreet's resolve paid off as he made 2-3 saves more off the cunning Ogbeche.

NorthEast United remained third with 23 points, seven behind the league leaders but FC Goa, just two points and a place below had two more games in hand over the Guwahati-based outfit.