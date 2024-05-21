Arabian Gulf League
team-logo
2 - 4
FT
team-logo
Mehdi Ghayedi 16'Daniel Bessa 69'
Ali Saleh 25'Adama Diallo 47'Soufian Bouftiny 66'Haris Seferovic 88'
(HT 1-1) (FT 2-4)

Al Ittihad Kalba vs Al-WaslResults & stats,