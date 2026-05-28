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'The ruthlessness!' - Zohran Mamdani reveals crucial Mikel Arteta decision he 'opposed' as Arsenal-supporting mayor hails Premier League-winning coach's leadership
Mamdani praises Arteta's leadership style
The Arsenal-supporting mayor of New York City, Mamdani, has drawn parallels between his own political leadership and Arteta’s management style. Arteta accepted his first head coach role at the Emirates Stadium aged 38, while Mamdani became mayor at 34. Despite superficial differences in their communication styles, Mamdani highlighted their shared understanding of the need to execute incredibly difficult decisions for the greater good of their respective institutions.
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NYC Mayor was against Ramsdale exile
Recalling the goalkeeper dilemma that ultimately reshaped the Gunners' defensive foundation, the politician acknowledged the manager's elite mentality. Speaking to GQ Magazine, Mamdani said: “One of the things I think about with Arteta is that I was initially sceptical — I was even opposed — to the idea of moving [Aaron] Ramsdale out as our starting keeper.
"I loved Ramsdale. So many fans did. He was a fan favourite, he was good, and the ruthlessness required to sign [David] Raya, and then bring him into that starting position when it wasn't a crisis — to me, that is also the marker of someone who is unsatisfied with competing and wants to win… I've thought about it often. If your ambition is to go beyond, then this is also the kind of decision that you have to be willing to make.”
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Ruthless gamble reaps rewards
The tactical shift between the sticks began early in the 2023–24 season when Arteta promoted new signing David Raya over Ramsdale, who was subsequently sold to Southampton for £25 million in August 2024. The call proved controversial among English football fans, with Ramsdale seen as a more reliable shot stopper in comparison to the technically gifted but error-prone Raya.
Regardless of the risk, the call was completely vindicated as Raya went on to keep 19 Premier League clean sheets, matching David Seaman's historic club records. Behind this defensive stability, Arsenal ended a 22-year drought to secure their 14th top-flight league title, finishing seven points clear of runners-up Manchester City.
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Champions League final looms
At 44, Arteta has cemented his status as the second-youngest manager to claim the Premier League trophy behind Jose Mourinho. The Basque tactician must now immediately shift his squad's focus to the ultimate European prize as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final this Saturday. Navigating this immense continental test will determine whether the newly crowned English champions can cap off a historic campaign by securing an illustrious domestic and European double.