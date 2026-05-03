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'You want to die for him' - Kobbie Mainoo talks up Michael Carrick's 'huge part' in guiding Man Utd back into Champions League after thrilling win vs Liverpool
Thrilling victory secures Champions League return
Speaking to Sky Sports following the result over Liverpool on Sunday, Mainoo expressed his delight at the turnaround in United's season under Carrick. The Red Devils secured a breathless 3-2 win against their rivals at Old Trafford, booking their place in Europe's elite competition. Early goals from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko put the hosts in control, but Liverpool fought back. Mainoo then delivered the decisive blow, capping off a stellar 90-minute performance where he maintained an 89% passing accuracy. He noted: "Happy to be around the goals in this game, such a special game and fixture."
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Mainoo's revival after Amorim struggles
The young midfielder's journey this season has been one of immense resilience. Mainoo struggled for consistent playing time under former manager Ruben Amorim, largely making brief substitute appearances during the first half of the campaign. However, since Carrick took charge, he has transformed into a fundamental starter, accumulating over 1,300 minutes. Discussing his early absence, Mainoo explained: "It was difficult of course, anytime you're not playing football. I just tried to look forward as much as possible and to keep my head down." Reflecting on Carrick, he added: "He's played a huge part in it, all the confidence he gives all the players. You want to follow him and fight for him and die for him on the pitch."
Carrick's historic Old Trafford record
Under Carrick, Manchester United have turned Old Trafford into an absolute fortress. Including his temporary spell in charge in 2021, Carrick has won eight of his nine Premier League home games. He is only the sixth manager, and the first English manager, to win eight or more of his first nine home games in the competition, with Antonio Conte the last man to achieve the feat in 2016-17 for Chelsea. For Mainoo, scoring the winner against Liverpool was deeply emotional. He shared: "I saw a couple of my family members, it's a blessing to play and a blessing to score. I used to sit in that corner, I'm just so blessed to be in this position. I used to dream of times like these. I'm glad to be here with the club."
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What comes next for the Red Devils?
With Champions League qualification secured, the club have solidified their third-place position on 64 points. United must now look towards building on Carrick's tactical foundation to challenge for the title next year, though it has not yet been decided whether he will be made permanent manager. Mainoo declared ahead of United's final three games against Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton: "We still need to finish the season strong, this is not enough for us."