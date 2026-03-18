"You speak your mind too": Max Eberl lashes out at critics of FC Bayern Munich following the refereeing controversy

However, Bayern’s criticism of the referee’s performance was by no means intended to defame him. Rather, they wanted to make it clear that they did not agree with the yellow card shown to Luis Diaz.

“We were already disadvantaged against Leverkusen and will be without a player again in the next match – even though the decision was wrong. That’s why we did it. To back our player. That’s part of the game too. To say: ‘We didn’t think that was correct’,” explained Eberl, who wants to put the matter behind him once and for all: “We lodged a complaint, our appeal was rejected. Now we move on.”

However, Bayern’s sporting director cannot understand why so many voices subsequently spoke out and criticised the FCB officials for their statements. “It’s being blown out of all proportion and commented on again in three newspapers.”