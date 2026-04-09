'You base your life on this opportunity' - Celtic’s Auston Trusty won’t stop fighting for his USMNT World Cup chance

When Auston Trusty visualizes his World Cup dream, he doesn’t picture the player he is today. Not the 6-foot-3, 27-year-old center back. Not the Celtic regular with Premier League and Champions League experience. Not even himself in a U.S. men’s national team jersey in front of a crowd desperate for American soccer to change for good.
No, when Trusty imagines it all, he imagines a kid. He imagines having a dream and what that feels like. In those moments, he imagines himself, small and imperfect, but hopeful for the chances that suddenly feel so close.
"I always think about myself as a little kid around my house," he tells GOAL. "My goal was a bush in my front yard. I'd blast the ball at it over and over until I killed the bush. I dribbled in a backyard full of roots while the ball bounced to my knee caps. That's the inspiration. That's the little spark that you can always go back to. You have to have a picture in your mind and actually visualize it. I used to sit in my bedroom and visualize, visualize, visualize. I'd see the games I'd play in, all the crowds, my teammates.
"Now, I can literally do the things that happened in those dreams. No joke, sometimes it feels like deja vu."
That deja vu is by design. From Media, Pa. all the way to Denver, London, Birmingham, Sheffield, and Glasgow, every step has been calculated. Every moment has been considered and reconsidered with one thing in mind.
That one thing? Playing for his national team at a World Cup.
"It's my thought every single day," he says. "It's everything I'm looking towards. Every single move in my career has been solely based on the national team and putting myself in the best position to grow as a player and be that person for this national team. It's hard to say, 'Oh, you don't think about it', because, realistically, it's in the back of my mind every single day. "
For someone like Trusty, it'll go down to the wire. For years, all he wanted was an opportunity to turn that chase into something more real. That opportunity finally came his way in March and, as the big moment inched closer and closer, Trusty seemingly seized it in the way he always imagined.