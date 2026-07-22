Two years have passed since Xavi Hernandez left the technical helm of Catalan giants Barcelona. The Spaniard hasn't signed for anyone since, prompting questions across the global sporting arena about this lengthy absence.

Xavi coached Barcelona's first team from November 2021 to June 2024, when the club officially dismissed him and brought in German head coach Hansi Flick.

Results and performances fell short of expectations under the young Spaniard. Yet his tenure was not a complete "failure". There were positives, too.

Those positives may be something Xavi builds upon in the next phase of his coaching career, provided he learns from the mistakes the whole world watched him make with the Catalan giants.

First, though, we'll look at how Xavi plans to shape the next stage of his football career, and how that ties in with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.