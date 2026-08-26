Xabi Alonso provides crucial Enzo Fernandez update as Manchester City prepare massive deadline day bid

Man City are preparing to make a move for Fernandez despite missing an informal deadline set by Chelsea earlier this window. Fernandez, valued at £120 million, has been heavily linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge all summer.

However, Xabi Alonso expects Fernandez to be involved in Chelsea's Carabao Cup tie against Luton Town on Thursday, according to The Independent. Fernandez featured off the bench in their Premier League opener against Fulham on Monday. Confirming Fernandez's status, Alonso stated: "Yes, so we expect that he's involved. He has trained, he's training really well, he's a good professional and he will be involved."