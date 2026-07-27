Xabi Alonso expecting more 'movement' from Chelsea in transfer market as he reveals 'plan' for record signing Morgan Rogers & Cole Palmer

Alonso has admitted that he expects the club to be extremely busy in the market until the end of transfer deadline, and emphasised that the focus is on building a squad that possesses both the technical quality and the mental fortitude required to compete at the highest level. The Blues are reportedly close to finalising a £52m deal for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix. The 26-year-old Frenchman would represent a shift in the club's recent strategy, becoming the oldest signing made by the hierarchy since 2022.

The potential addition of Valentin Barco from Strasbourg indicates that the club is still looking to add depth. "We want a squad with the right balance between quality and mentality," Alonso said. "Those things need to match in terms of maturity, but I think we are starting the new season with good energy. That's important."