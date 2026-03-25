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Gabriele Stragapede

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World Cup: the chart of the most popular songs – 'Waka Waka' reigns supreme; here’s where 'Un’Estate Italiana' by Italia ’90 ranks

World Cup

The full list of the top 10 most popular songs of all time at the World Cup.

The anticipation for the World Cup is really starting to build: on Thursday evening, Italy must secure their place by first beating Northern Ireland in the play-off semi-final and then, if they progress, facing the winner of Bosnia v Wales in the final.

But before we find out whether Gattuso’s national team will qualify, let’s take a step back in time, rewind the tape and relive the excitement of previous World Cups through music, revisiting the ranking of the most popular songs in World Cup history.

The release of ‘Lighter’ officially kicked off the World Cup experience for fans across the globe (searches for ‘Jelly Roll World Cup Song’ rose by 110%) and the experts at Live Football Tickets have compiled a ranking of the most famous songs ever (released as World Cup theme songs) by analysing YouTube views, Spotify streams, BPM, energy and their ability to entertain and get people dancing.

This has resulted in a ranking of the most popular official WorldCup songs of all time.

  • 9.

    Title: The Time of Our Lives

    Release: 2006, Germany

    YouTube: 10,324,287

    Spotify: 5,132,078

    Entertainment and danceability: 24

    BPM: 88

    Energy: 59

    Final score: 4.47

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  • 8.

    Boom

    2002, South Korea & Japan

    77,000

    251,591

    58

    120

    79

    5.1

  • 7.

    Gloryland

    1994, United States

    477,000

    500,331

    42

    134

    43

    5.48

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  • 6.

    An Italian Summer (To Be Number One)

    1990, Italy

    19,000,000

    54,975,377

    51

    118

    73

    5.66

  • 5.

    Cup of Life

    1998, France

    47,777,816

    55,284,210

    71

    128

    91

    7.75

  • 4.

    Come on, come on (Better Together)

    2022, Qatar

    143,692,639

    57,299,736

    73

    129

    83

    8.12

  • 3.

    Live It Up

    2018, Russia

    52,568,143

    163,759,528

    58

    144

    94

    8.37

  • 2.

    We Are One (Ole Ola)

    2014, Brazil

    1,012,377,633

    403,580,974

    59

    125

    94

    8.37

  • 1.

    Fire, fire

    2010, South Africa

    4,469,905,051

    82,049,654

    76

    127

    87

    8.49