"He will be a sensation this year" - Rising Liverpool star tipped to have superior career to Yan Diomande as Real Madrid close in on €130 million deal

Ngumoha is preparing for a massive season with Liverpool following a remarkable breakthrough. Ngumoha scored the winning goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time on his Premier League debut, becoming the youngest goalscorer in club history. He rewrote the record books less than a month later, becoming the youngest player to feature in the Champions League for Liverpool.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony expressed immense confidence in the winger. "He (Ngumoha) will be a sensation this year," MacAnthony said. "I'll make a prediction that he'll win Young Player of the Year in the Premier League, without a doubt. I'm probably more confident because of him and because he can play left and right side."