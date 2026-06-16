Where does Folarin Balogun's two-goal brilliance rank? The top five USMNT World Cup performances of all time, from Claudio Reyna to Tim Howard

In the team's long history, the U.S. Men's National Team has played in 11 World Cups. Those appearances span generations. There was a significant American presence at the very first tournament in Uruguay 96 years ago. Now, this summer, the world's biggest tournament is on American soil for the second time.

Now, think of everything that came between. For American fans, World Cup history is still relatively modern. The U.S. played in just three tournaments prior to 1990, but has appeared in all but one since.

And in that modern era, there has been plenty to remember. There have been runs that changed expectations, nights that still sting and moments that helped shape what this program believes it can be.

Who could forget the heroics of that 1994 run in the tournament that kicked off the modern era of soccer? What about the team in 2002, that took things further than ever before? You could easily point to strong showings in 2010 and 2014 or even the team's rebirth in 2022. Plenty of American stars have had their World Cup moments, but which of those moments was the best? Which games were the most important, most impressive and most impactful?

As this year's tournament gets underway, GOAL takes a look at the top five individual performances by a USMNT player at a World Cup...