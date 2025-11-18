'We overdid the party' - Norway coach apologises to Italy for boisterous celebration after 4-1 demolition of Gennaro Gattuso's side ended 28-year wait for World Cup return

In the post-match press conference, Solbakken spoke about Norway’s historic qualification for the 2026 World Cup and credited the strong culture and belief within the squad. He said: “There is a great culture in this team, everyone believed in this project and in this way of playing.”

Norway’s 4-1 win meant Italy finished second in their World Cup qualification group and will now have to go through the World play offs to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup.

Solbakken could not contain his excitement and celebrated with the squad in the dressing room, but later admitted that the celebrations may have gone too far. He apologised to the Italian team and coach when he said “I sang and danced with the lads in the dressing room.”

“Perhaps we went a bit overboard with the celebrations in the end, and I apologised for that. They understood.”

Haaland, who scored a brace, was applauded by the San Siro crowd. Solbakken felt that the stadium, known for hosting some of football’s greatest forwards, recognised a future great.

"Haaland applauded at San Siro? That's how it is for the greats. Here, they've seen [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, Sheva [Andriy Shevchenko], [Javier] Zanetti, [Ruud] Gullit, [Jurgen] Klinsmann," he said.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!