'We can't wait to lift the Champions League' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sends 'incredible energy' warning to PSG after Premier League title success

Arsenal finally lifted Premier League trophy following a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their last domestic match of the season. The scenes of jubilation marked a significant milestone for the club, but Arteta is already demanding more from his players as they prepare for the biggest game in European football against PSG on Saturday.

The Spaniard is determined to ensure that the celebrations do not dull his side's competitive edge. "We need that energy to flow and going against that, I think it will be a big mistake," Arteta said. "We talked about already what we have to do in Budapest, how we're going to use all the incredible energy that we're all carrying towards that final, and tomorrow we're going to start to prepare it."