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Viktor Gyokeres follows Kylian Mbappe and Cole Palmer by trademarking iconic mask goal celebration
Celebration officially protected
According to documents reviewed by Expressen, Gyokeres’ representatives successfully applied for a trademark of his iconic celebration, which was officially granted in mid-September. The news, also reported by Fabrizio Romano, confirms that the 27-year-old submitted the application to the EUIPO early last year to prevent third parties from commercially exploiting his likeness. This legal move mirrors the strategies employed by Mbappe and Palmer, ensuring the Arsenal star retains total control over how the 'mask' is utilised on merchandise and advertising.
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Expert analysis on trademarking
Legal professionals have noted that while Gyokeres has secured the rights to a specific image, the format of his registration may differ significantly from the motion marks used by other Premier League stars. Lee Curtis, a chartered trademark attorney at HGF, suggested that registering a single photo rather than a full movement could potentially impact the strength of the protection.
Curtis explained: "The motion mark shows the celebration in its entirety, not just a single moment. There is, therefore, a question as to whether Viktor Gyokeres' registration - being a photo of one moment rather than the full movement - potentially limits his rights. While a motion mark can be harder to obtain than a photo-based one, it may ultimately be worth the effort."
Controlling a marketable brand
The trend of trademarking celebrations has become a vital component of modern sports marketing, allowing players to protect their marketable aspects from unauthorised commercial use. Law firm Mills & Reeve, who assisted Palmer with a similar application, clarified that such moves are intended to secure the player's financial interests rather than stopping fans or peers from mimicking the gesture.
The firm stated: "It was not about stopping other sports personalities, or children on playgrounds, from performing the same or a similar celebration. It is about putting Cole in a better position to control how his name, nickname, image, and goal celebration - all of which are highly marketable aspects of his personal brand - are commercially exploited by others."
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World Cup stage awaits
The Arsenal striker will have the perfect global platform to showcase his newly protected brand this summer as he leads Sweden into the 2026 World Cup. His upcoming appearances for the Gunners will provide further opportunities to elevate his global profile as he looks to spearhead both club and country toward major honours in the coming months.