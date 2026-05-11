VIDEO: Watch moment furious West Ham fans kick 'Arsenal supporters' out of London Stadium after celebrating in home end

The atmosphere at the London Stadium turned toxic on Sunday afternoon as a series of fan videos captured a violent confrontation within the West Ham United sections. A small group of men were seen being shoved and kicked down the stairwells by a mob of home supporters, who subjected the individuals to a barrage of verbal abuse while forcing them toward the exits - as The Sun reports. The physical altercation broke out in the wake of a crucial goal for the visitors from Leandro Trossard, which appeared to blow the cover of rival fans sitting in the wrong end.

It is understood that several Arsenal followers had managed to secure tickets within the West Ham designated areas of the stadium. While many remained anonymous throughout the first half, the emotional rollercoaster of the match eventually led to their discovery. Security personnel and stewards were seen rushing to the scene to intervene, struggling to maintain order as the incensed home crowd turned their attention away from the pitch to deal with the perceived intruders.