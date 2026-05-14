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Video: Vingada tells Koora (2/1) that Portugal's achievement inspires Egypt at the World Cup and names the strongest Arab side

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The new World Cup format is flawed, and France have the strongest group.

Arab sides will likely exit before the quarter-finals—a familiar headache for Egypt.

Algeria may struggle against Jordan, yet I would not be surprised if both sides advance.

The ideal national coach for the Pharaohs remains a hot-button issue, and fans will inevitably quibble over three names on the final World Cup squad.

Hossam El-Badry is a legend at Al Ahly, and Zizo will shine next season.

With experience across 12 countries and multiple coaching schools, Portuguese mentor Nelo Vingada remains one of the most influential figures in Arab football, having guided Zamalek to an unbeaten Egyptian league title and led Saudi Arabia to the 1996 Asian Cup. as well as his major successes with the Portugal youth team, with whom he won the World Cup twice.

In the first part of his exclusive interview with Koora, the 73-year-old Vingada draws on his wealth of experience to discuss his time in Egyptian football and his vision for the future of Arab national teams at the 2026 World Cup.

The former technical director of the Egyptian Football Association also gives his take on the Pharaohs' prospects under Hossam Hassan, reviews the national coach's record, and recounts the behind-the-scenes story of Carlos Queiroz's appointment in 2021.

The veteran coach, who has also led the Jordan national team and Morocco's Wydad, discusses his vision for Arab football, picks the Arab side best placed to shine at the World Cup, and shares his thoughts on the upcoming Egyptian Premier League season, Hossam El-Badry's potential return to Al Ahly, and the future of Ahmed Sayed "Zizo" amid recent controversy. following recent controversy. Below is the first part of the interview:

  • Why have you stayed away from coaching in recent years?

    "I'm in good shape and fully prepared," he states. "But I'm not active on social media, nor do I rely on agents." His track record—shaping teams across several countries, both at national and club level—speaks for itself, so he is always ready.

    In recent years I have also expanded my role as a technical director and consultant, delivering numerous seminars and lectures. I value this work because it lets me share my experience and insights, especially as the game continues to evolve. I stay current with modern methods and trends, so I remain ready.

    Football is influenced by many factors beyond my control, but I am content with my work and confident that I can, anywhere and at any time, share my message, drive the sport's development and make a real difference.

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  • You've managed several clubs and national teams during your lengthy career. Which of those experiences is closest to your heart?

    I have extensive coaching experience, having worked in 12 countries, including my native Portugal. Every posting has been valuable, even the less successful ones, because triumph often comes, but not always.

    One career highlight was guiding Portugal to the Atlanta Olympics, where we finished fourth. I then moved to Saudi Arabia and became the first Portuguese coach to win a continental title, claiming the Asian crown. It was my first venture outside Portugal and a resounding success.

    In 2003 I joined Zamalek, an experience that transformed my perspective and that of my family; to this day I consider Egypt my second home. Club president Dr Kamal Darwish gave me the chance to make history there.

    Although results were not spectacular, my stint in Jordan was also highly positive. I followed the esteemed Mahmoud El-Gohary, whose legacy I aimed to build on by refreshing the national team squad and ushering in a new generation.

    The environment and the country itself were wonderful, and Prince Ali—then President of the Jordanian Football Association and FIFA Vice-President—was a tremendous leader who provided everything the coach could need.

    He has also worked in Iran, China, India and Malaysia, yet he regards the above experiences as the most influential in shaping his career.

  • What are your thoughts on the new format for the 2026 World Cup?

    This edition is different because, for the first time, 48 teams will take part—and, to be honest, I don't agree with that. I believe the World Cup should showcase only the very best national sides.

    We're likely to see some routs and heavy defeats that, in my view, hinder the sport's development. Yet the decision is driven as much by business as by sport: more matches mean more money, and money always talks.

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  • In your opinion, which is the 'Group of Death' at the World Cup?

    There are several groups, yet none qualifies as a 'group of death'. The tournament format ensures that the top two teams, plus several third-placed finishers, advance.

    Still, the section containing France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway looks well balanced. France are clear favourites, Senegal—the African champions—are also formidable, Norway, spearheaded by Haaland, could spring a surprise, and Iraq, though seen as the underdogs, still have a chance. At this early stage, I expect the strongest sides to progress, with no major upsets.

  • MOROCCO-RABAT-AFCON-FOOTBALL-MAR-SEN-Match52-FINALAFP

    Which Arab team will achieve the best result at the 2026 World Cup?

    The expanded 48-team World Cup format improves Arab nations' chances of qualifying and competing on the global stage. Given the region's diverse football cultures and approaches, Morocco currently stands out as the strongest Arab side, Algeria remains competitive, and Egypt always possesses the talent to spring a surprise.

    Egypt currently boasts a talented generation, yet most of its players remain in the domestic league, while only a handful ply their trade in Europe. That gap in competition level invariably shows in major tournaments once the pressure rises.

    Nevertheless, I believe Morocco, Algeria or Egypt could still secure decent results, though replicating Morocco's historic run in Qatar will be tough. All three possess talented squads, and football's unpredictable nature means surprises can never be ruled out. Nevertheless, I do not expect an Arab side to reach the quarter-finals in the next edition.

  • Why did you leave the Egyptian Football Association?

    In 2021, I accepted an offer from Ahmed Megahed, then president of the Egyptian Football Association. The coronavirus pandemic made conditions extremely challenging. The Association wanted a two-year contract, but I proposed a one-year deal with an option to extend for a second year.

    I took the reins under challenging circumstances: lockdowns were in place, communication channels were patchy, and the memory of that period is still fresh for everyone—myself included, as I contracted COVID-19 during my tenure.

    After 12 months, President Ahmed Megahed stepped down following the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. and Gamal Allam replaced him. I had a respectful conversation with the new president, then stepped aside to let the incoming administration pursue its own vision.

    Despite the challenges, I regard the experience as highly valuable, and I left behind several detailed plans. My work was solid, and it could have had even greater impact under easier circumstances.

    Overall, it was a rewarding experience: we made significant progress in youth and women's football, and I am proud of what we achieved.

  • Did you recommend Kerosh as a candidate to manage the Egyptian national team during your time at the Football Association, and how would you evaluate his spell with the Pharaohs?

    At the time, my primary responsibility was the Olympic, youth and women's teams, so my input with the senior national side was limited. Nevertheless, I remained ready to contribute whenever needed.

    At that time, Hossam El-Badry was in charge of the senior side, and after the 1-1 draw with Gabon, I was in Cairo when I learned he was set to leave. He had overseen nine matches—five wins and four draws—yet the Football Association still opted for a change.

    With little time before the next fixtures, President Ahmed Megahed turned to me, and we began searching for a replacement. Several candidates were suggested, and I was ready to step in if needed.

    During our discussions, one name kept coming up: Carlos Queiroz. He was on his farm in Mozambique, so tracking him down took time. After several days and a few unanswered calls, he finally replied, and I connected the two parties.

    Mujahid sought my input, and I agreed that appointing Queiroz was the right move—in that tight window, he was the ideal candidate.

  • Your name has been linked on more than one occasion with coaching Egyptian clubs and the national team. Were there actually any negotiations, and why did they fall through?

    I managed Zamalek during the 2003–04 season, and naturally, for any manager to win the league without suffering a single defeat, as well as the Arab Club Championship and the Egyptian–Saudi Super Cup, whilst achieving such impressive results, is something that leaves a lasting mark on one's career.

    That success was exceptional for me, for the players, and for the entire backroom staff—including Mahmoud Al-Khawaja and Hisham Yaken—who played a crucial role in our triumph.

    Since then, opportunities to return to Egypt have occasionally surfaced. I regard Egypt as my second home, having worked there more than in any other country outside Portugal.

    My approach to people, the local culture, and everyone involved in the game—from the media to rival clubs—helped me earn respect and display true sportsmanship, while, of course, delivering results. Winning the league without a single defeat is an exceptional achievement.

    Manuel José achieved this several times and remains the benchmark for foreign coaches in Egyptian club football, while Hassan Shehata set a similarly high standard with the national team.

    Those achievements later opened doors for me to return to Egyptian football, though the timing did not always work out.

    As recently as two years ago, a return was fully arranged, yet the move fell through.

    When it did not happen, it was either my choice or the club's, yet Egypt remains my second home.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-EGY-PRESSERAFP

    Hossam Hassan once famously declared, "A local coach is better suited to the Egyptian national team than a foreign one." Do you agree with him?

    Any coach hoping to make a mark in football must be ready to move anywhere. I have already worked in 11 countries besides Portugal, and every stint has been rewarding.

    Football, after all, is not tied to nationality: the game is always 11 versus 11, yet cultures and mentalities shift dramatically from one country to the next. For instance, I coached in both Korea and China—neighbors on the same peninsula—yet the cultures, mindsets and approaches to the game could not be more different. You have to adapt.

    Hossam Hassan is now manager of the Egyptian national team, and I recall the Pharaohs' exceptional run under Hassan Shehata, when Egypt won the Africa Cup of Nations three times in a row—an achievement almost impossible to replicate in the current era.

    In my view, appointing an Egyptian coach was the right call: foreign mentors can introduce fresh ideas, yet there comes a point when internal leadership is needed.

    I also believe Egypt has capable coaches who can lead the national team, and Hossam Hassan has been given that chance. He easily secured qualification for the World Cup, as expected.

    Recent results—a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia and a draw in Spain—confirm that the team is on the right track.

    The World Cup is obviously a different challenge, but the time is right to back him—and to trust that Egypt has the right coach and the right players for the job.

  • If you were Hossam Hassan, would you include Hamza Abdelkarim in the World Cup squad?

    Selecting the national-team squad is a complex task: I am currently out of the loop and I know that choosing the optimal 23-man World Cup squad is never straightforward.

    Most observers would probably agree on around 19 or 20 names, so the hard part comes down to those final three spots.

    However, I trust that Hossam Hassan, with his deep knowledge of the squad, will pick the right players and create a strong team. The task is far from easy, but it is time for Egypt to show its quality and advance in the tournament.

  • How far will the Egyptian national team go under Hossam Hassan at the World Cup?

    First things first: topping the group is paramount; after that, we'll worry about the knockout phase. The primary objective is simple—qualify for the next round. That said, it will not be straightforward, as the section features evenly matched sides and the clash with Iran could prove decisive. In short, the aim is clear: advance to the next stage.

    Finishing first or second secures progression, but the third-placed team can also sneak through if results go our way, so we must target outcomes that keep that route open.

    As we saw in the 2016 European Championship, Portugal advanced after drawing all three group matches and finishing third, then went on to win the tournament.

    I believe Egypt is capable of advancing, and once the knockout stage begins, draw and form become decisive factors, with every match a potential turning point. I expect and hope to see Egypt progress.

  • Who do you expect to lift the Egyptian Premier League title this season?

    This season's Egyptian Premier League has introduced a new format, with seven teams competing for the title in a group stage that excludes one side each round. In my view, that ruling was neither fair nor ideal.

    Nevertheless, the concept makes sense: a first phase followed by a 'play-off' between the leading sides can produce intense, competitive football, with no easy fixtures. This format has proven that supposedly weaker teams can earn points and even beat the heavyweights.

    As the campaign enters its final stages, Al Ahly have dropped crucial points, and I now expect the title to be contested between Pyramids and Zamalek, with one of them ultimately lifting the trophy.

  • How do you feel about the prospect of Hossam El-Badry returning to Al Ahly for another spell in charge?

    Hossam El-Badry is an Al Ahly legend with vast experience and intimate knowledge of the club. While I cannot comment on the current internal situation—and following Egyptian football from a distance inevitably blurs detail—his track record and loyalty speak for themselves.

    Nevertheless, his vast experience, deep knowledge and proven loyalty—even when working elsewhere—make him a valuable asset. I have no doubt he can still add quality and help Al Ahly improve, especially after a season that has fallen short of the club's usual standards.

  • Egyptian-Super-Cup-Semi-FinalAFP

    Some observers label Zizo's move to Al Ahly a 'failure'. What's your take?

    Zizo's move is not uncommon in football; players who switch from one club to its traditional rival often face a changed atmosphere and fresh circumstances.

    While some players who swap Zamalek for Al Ahly—or vice versa—sustain their form, others inevitably face a dip.

    Zizo is a proven performer, with strong seasons at Zamalek and impressive outings for Egypt's national team. His class remains evident, though adapting to new surroundings and handling fan expectations is never simple.

    I expect he will overcome this phase after this season, which will benefit both him and Egyptian football if he returns to the form he showed at Zamalek.

  • You've coached in Iran on several occasions and possess extensive knowledge of Iranian football. How do you see their upcoming match against Egypt?

    Egypt will be in a group featuring Iran, and I believe this match could be crucial in deciding who finishes at least second, which would secure a place in the next round.

  • As the coach of the Jordan national team, what are your thoughts on Noureddine Zakri's remarks, in which he stated, "If Algeria don't beat Jordan, let's stop playing football"?

    Jordan has made remarkable progress over the past three or four years and finished as runners-up in the last Asian Cup. I consider Algeria the favourites, but talk doesn't win games. Every match starts at 0–0, and on a good day for Jordan, Algeria could be in for a tough time.

  • Do you expect Algeria and Jordan to both secure progression to the next round?

    Under this format, the third-placed team can also qualify, so I would not be surprised to see both Algeria and Jordan advance to the next round.