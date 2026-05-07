AFP
VIDEO: The next 'Waka Waka'? Shakira shares snippet of official 2026 World Cup song
The return of a World Cup icon
Few artists are as closely linked to the World Cup as Shakira. Her 2010 smash hit 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)' remains the gold standard for tournament anthems, racking up billions of views and becoming the definitive soundtrack for a generation of football fans. Now, the singer is looking to replicate that magic for the 2026 edition, which will be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
The official theme song for the upcoming tournament has been titled 'Dai Dai'. Shakira revealed that the track is scheduled for a full release across all major streaming platforms on May 14.
Collaborating with Burna Boy at the Maracanã
In a move that highlights the global nature of the 2026 tournament, Shakira has teamed up with Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer Burna Boy. The collaboration brings together two of the most influential forces in contemporary music, blending Latin and Afrobeats influences. The project is expected to carry the high energy required for the World Cup, just as Waka Waka did in 2010.
The music video for 'Dai Dai' was filmed at the legendary Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro, following Shakira’s recent visit to Brazil. By choosing one of football’s most hallowed grounds as the backdrop, the production emphasises a deep connection to the sport’s history while looking forward to the next chapter of the World Cup cycle.
The 'Waka Waka' phenomenon
Waka Waka stands as the most successful football song in history. By blending traditional African melodies with modern pop rhythms, Shakira sparked an unprecedented global craze. Its iconic choreography became a viral sensation among fans and players alike, cementing the track as a powerful symbol of unity and celebration across the continent and beyond.
The numbers reflect this cultural juggernaut; the official music video has amassed over 4 billion views on YouTube, securing its place among the platform’s most-watched videos of all time. With over 15 million digital sales, Waka Waka remains the definitive benchmark for every tournament anthem that has followed.
- AFP
Shakira's enduring appeal
Shakira’s World Cup legacy actually began in 2006 with a special 'Bamboo' version of her hit 'Hips Don't Lie' performed at the final in Berlin. She later returned for the 2014 tournament in Brazil with 'La La La', a track that showcased her ability to reinvent her sound for the grandest stage. This release demonstrated her enduring appeal, as she successfully captured the vibrant energy of Brazilian football culture.
Both tracks achieved massive commercial success and widespread airplay. 'La La La' in particular garnered significant digital traction, surpassing 1.3 billion views on YouTube. These contributions have solidified Shakira’s status as a mainstay of the tournament, proving her knack for creating high-energy hits that resonate with a diverse, multi-generational audience of billions.