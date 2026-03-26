VIDEO: Paul Pogba finally scores first goal for Monaco with thunderous shot as ex-Man Utd star steps up bid to return to full fitness

Since joining Monaco last summer, Pogba’s road to full fitness has been anything but smooth. Having previously served a doping ban while on Juventus' books, his transition back to competitive football has been hampered by a series of nagging physical issues that have limited him to just three appearances so far this season.

While Pogba managed to get on the scoresheet against Brentford, his primary objective remains building the match engine required to compete at the highest level in Ligue 1. The club is hopeful that this goal represents a psychological breakthrough for the veteran star.