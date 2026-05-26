VIDEO: Sealed with a kiss! Alisha Lehmann helps boyfriend Montel McKenzie celebrate Baller League UK title win

The celebrations were in full swing as McKenzie lifted the highly coveted Baller League UK trophy. Following a thrilling final at The O2 Arena that concluded with an emphatic 5-2 victory for Prime FC over NDL FC, the joyous scenes were captured by the official Baller League UK Instagram account.

McKenzie, who captains the side led by YouTube sensation KSI, immediately sought out Lehmann amidst the jubilant crowds. The couple shared a tender kiss on the field, cementing a memorable night. Their relationship blossomed over time, moving from professional acquaintances during earlier seasons of the tournament to a romantic partnership, adding a beautifully personal touch to the high-stakes finale.



