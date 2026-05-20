VIDEO: Ian Wright serenaded by fans as Arsenal legend joins wild Premier League title celebrations outside the Emirates
Wrighty leads the title party
There was no better person to represent the heart of the Arsenal faithful than Wright, who was filmed singing and dancing with fans in North London. Wearing a fresh Arsenal home shirt and a supporters' scarf, the club's iconic former goalscorer looked like any other fan as he soaked up the historic atmosphere outside the ground.
The celebrations across London were sparked by Manchester City being held to a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth, a result that left the Gunners with an unassailable four-point lead at the top of the table. With only one game left to play, the title race is officially over, and the Emirates is now the epicentre of a massive victory parade.
Wright said of the celebrations: "It’s just been so tough the last three years and to finally do it, honestly, what can I say? It’s amazing! This club deserves it, our fans deserves it, all around the world and everybody. We deserve this, man."
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Invincibles salute the new generation
Wright wasn't the only club legend to voice his delight, as former Arsenal duo Martin Keown and Ray Parlour took to social media to share their excitement. The 'Invincibles' pair were seen celebrating the fact that the long wait for league glory has finally come to an end under Arteta's leadership.
Keown was full of praise for the current crop of stars, stating: “Come on Arsenal, lovely moment. Congratulations to the boys, absolutely amazing. Gallant effort from Man City, but we were the best team. Let’s enjoy it while we can. Champions League here we come.” Parlour added: “Yes, come on. We’ve done it, we’ve done it. Everyone has doubted us. Come on the Arsenal. Absolutely deserved, well done boys. Where is my champagne?”
- AFP
Wenger & Arteta react as Arsenal prepare for PSG showdown
Arsene Wenger, who delivered Arsenal's last league title in 2004, offered a poignant tribute to the new champions in the club’s celebratory video. “You did it. Champions go on when others stop. This is your time. Now, go on and enjoy every moment,” the legendary Frenchman said, deeply moving a fanbase that has weathered many storms over the last two decades.
Meanwhile, Arteta addressed his squad at London Colney, saying: “We made history again, together. I cannot be happier, prouder for everybody that is involved in this football club. Let's enjoy the moment.”
With the Premier League trophy secured, the Gunners head into their final domestic match against Crystal Palace expecting a guard of honour. However, the celebrations will soon be put on hold, as Arteta's history-making squad must now prepare for a monumental Champions League final clash against Paris Saint-Germain.