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USWNT star Sam Coffey undergoes minor knee surgery as Manchester City midfielder begins summer rehab
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Coffey underwent minor knee surgery
Manchester City were recently crowned Women’s Super League champions, but the club confirmed Friday that midfielder Sam Coffey underwent minor knee surgery earlier this week. Coffey joined City in January and quickly grew into a starting role in midfield, becoming a key piece in helping the club claim its first WSL title since 2016.
“We can confirm that Sam Coffey underwent minor knee surgery earlier this week,” Manchester City said in a statement.
The U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder will now begin her rehabilitation process with City’s medical team.
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Unclear specifics of knee injury and surgery
Manchester City did not specify the nature of Coffey’s knee injury or the surgery she underwent, but the club did offer a rough timeline, saying she will spend the summer rehabbing and recovering ahead of a busy fall that includes 2027 World Cup qualifying obligations with the USWNT.
“The midfielder will now begin rehabilitation with the Club’s medical team in preparation for the 2026/27 campaign, which sees a return to European football for City,” Manchester City said.
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'Wish Sam the very best in her recovery'
City posted an Instagram on Friday wishing Coffey well wishes in her recovery. The post also served as an update to the midfielder's status for the rest of the season's games. Manchester City play West Ham on Saturday, and are top of the table with 52 points, four points ahead of Arsenal.
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What comes next?
The USWNT will next play a pair of matches against Brazil in June, and at the moment, it's not confirmed whether Coffey will be fit to compete. Given the timeline of recovery that City gave for her rehab, it's looking like she'll still be in her recovery window.