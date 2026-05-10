USWNT Abroad: Sam Coffey wins WSL with Man City, Lindsey Heaps lifts Coupe de France with OL Lyonnes

Sam Coffey did not have to wait long to make the right kind of history in England. The U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder joined Manchester City in January, and just a few months later, she was part of the squad that lifted the Women’s Super League trophy - City’s first league title in more than a decade.

For years, the WSL had belonged to Chelsea, winners of six straight titles. But this season finally belonged to City, with Arsenal’s midweek slip against Brighton sealing the crown and giving Coffey a major trophy early in her European move.

City were back in the headlines again Sunday, beating Chelsea 3-2 in the FA Women’s Cup semifinal, though Coffey was not involved, and neither was Chelsea defender Naomi Girma. Alyssa Thompson did start for the Blues, though.

Coffey was not the only USWNT player celebrating silverware. In France, Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes lifted the Coupe de France with OL Lyonnes after a 4-1 win over PSG, with Heaps scoring in the victory to cap a standout weekend for Americans abroad.

Elsewhere across Europe, Emily Fox and Arsenal beat Aston Villa 3-0, bouncing back from their midweek disappointment with a proper result in league play.

GOAL takes a closer look at how the USWNT’s top players performed in Europe over the weekend.