USMNT World Cup notebook: Why Mauricio Pochettino is comfortable with one natural holding midfielder, Gio Reyna moves on from 2022 and Weston McKennie being Weston McKennie

Speaking of Reyna, he was with his wife when he got his USMNT call. They'd gone out for smoothies and were too nervous to go home, so they drove, sat and waited until that call came. When it did, it was joy. He's still feeling that.

"I think the high is something we'll carry on with us until the tournament's over," he said. "At the end, it's an opportunity to play in a World Cup on home soil, which is very, very unique. I think the first couple of days were obviously a little busy in New York with a lot of media, and so I'm just sort of happy to get the soccer going and training going."

Much of Reyna's time with the media was spent talking about the present and future. He's feeling fit and confident, particularly after playing a few games for Borussia Monchengladbach towards the end of the season. Positionally, he'll play anywhere Pochettino needs him. Off the field, he feels like a new man, one with a wife and dog, Melo, that he's glad to have shared this excitement with.

There is the lingering story of 2022, though. Reyna was asked about it. Does that motivate him more? Is this a chance of redemption? Or is he just tired of everyone else's fascination with it?

"It's obviously a little bit tiring at this point," he said. "In the end, it doesn't really affect me anymore. It more confuses me when I get asked the question. It's obviously four years removed, and I think everyone is so far removed from that, so it's hard for me to even think about that, because I never really do.

"I'm just, at the moment, obviously thinking about this World Cup and what I can do to help the team. As I said, it's a little bit tiring, but in the end, I understand. I understand the business, and that these questions pop up, but yeah, I'm so far past that, and I'm just looking forward to this World Cup."

There were, of course, lessons from 2022, not just for Reyna but for everyone. He's one of 13 players returning from that team for this one. That experience, that good and bad of it, will help this summer, he says.

"I think last World Cup, we were all just a little bit young," he said. "I think it's normal to struggle in certain big moments, like we did last tournament, with most of the team being 23 or younger. I think the biggest strength now is everyone is just four years older, to keep it pretty simple, and we have matured as players and his people. These little details will help us in the long run."