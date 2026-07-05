USMNT striker Folarin Balogun has one-game suspension suspended following Bosnia and Herzegovina red card, will be available to face Belgium
Suspension pushed back
Balogun was previously unavailable Monday night after he received a straight red card for a foul against Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic, an act that earns players a one-game ban under FIFA regulations. The USMNT did not appeal, and Balogun said he 'accepted the decision.'
However, FIFA stepped in, and suspended the ban for one year.
U.S. Soccer acknowledged FIFA's ruling in a statement: "We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow. Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans."
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FIFA weighs in
FIFA offered an explanation for the extraordinary decision in a lengthy statement:
"The FIFA disciplinary committee has imposed the following sanction on United States national-team player Folarin Balogun, who was sent off as a result of a direct red card during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina played on 1 July 2026 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium: One-match suspension for breaches of articles 14 and 66 of the FIFA disciplinary code (FDC).
“In line with article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year. If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."
Football's governing body made a similar decision when it lifted a one-game ban directed to Cristiano Ronaldo before the tournament. The Portuguese superstar was slated to miss his side's opening game against DR Congo - seving the final matchday of a three-game suspension - but was instead allowed to play.
However, suspending a ban in the middle of a tournament is unprecedented.
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White House involved?
President Donald Trump, who has a close relationship with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, reportedly made a direct call to ask Infantino to review the red card. FIFA denies that the White House could have influenced any decision.
Still, Trump took to Truth Social to offer his thoughts:
"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote on the platform shortly after the news was confirmed.
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A strong tournament for Balogun
Balogun has been one of the stars of the World Cuo thus far, starting three of the U.S.'s four games, and registering a goal contribution in every appearance. He scored against Bosnia and Herzegovina before being sent off. U.S. soccer did not initially appeal the suspension, as FIFA does not permit the contesting of decisions during the competition. However, they can elect to extend a ban.
The striker weighed in on the decision the day after the game.
"The most important thing for me is to give the correct example to people watching,” he explained. “I’m aware that the World Cup might be the first time a lot of American viewers are tuning in. So, it’s important just to show people, whatever things happen to you, good or bad, just continue to be yourself.”
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The biggest game in U.S. history?
The U.S. now face Belgium in what is likely the most significant game in program history. A win would see them secure a spot in the quarterfinal, and win a third ever World Cup knockout fixture. Belgium narrowly beat Senegal thanks to a late penalty in their Round of 32 fixture.
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