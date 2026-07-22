Events moved quickly inside the black-and-white household at Besiktas, with reports emerging that signing Mohamed Salah was no longer merely a sporting ambition. Senior figures in the Turkish state were now following the matter closely.
According to reports out of Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intervened personally to get details of the deal. He asked Besiktas president Serdal Adali for extensive information on how negotiations with the Egyptian star were progressing. Erdogan is personally tracking Salah's proposed move to Besiktas.