Vincenzo Montella hails 'incredible' Turkey performance despite France defeat

While France predictably enjoyed the lion's share of possession, the overall match statistics painted a picture of a fiercely competitive and even contest. Both teams surprisingly registered exactly 11 attempts and forced three saves from the respective goalkeepers.

Turkey proved they could confidently compete with the very best, creating genuine opportunities to take something from the match. However, they ultimately fell short against a clinical French side that punished a rare lapse in concentration.

"I saw a great team spirit and that is something we need to carry with us into the next matches," Montella added. "It won't be easy to recover physically and mentally so quickly, so we need that spirit first and foremost. I feel sorry for my lads, because they really did give it their all today."